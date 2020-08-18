South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard Archant

Police have released the image of a Jaguar car they want information about in connection with the murder of a man in South Kilburn.

Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police

Jeffrey Wegbe was gunned down outside his home in Hansel Road at 12.20am on August 12.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives will be in and around Hansel Road this afternoon and evening (August 12) conducting house to house enquiries and a witness appeal.

Det Insp James Howarth, leading the investigation, said: “I am urgently appealing for information about the movements of this grey Jaguar XF Estate on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 August. Did you see it in the area or in the moments before or after Jeffrey was killed? If you did, or you have any other information about this car, my officers and I need to hear from you. Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us, as you may hold a significant piece of information that could help our investigation and get justice for Jeffrey and his family.”

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Jeffrey’s family, said: “Our beloved Jeffrey was killed on Wednesday morning in a senseless and violent attack.

“Understandably, we are distraught by the news and ask that you keep us all in your thoughts and prayers. We would also like to say a huge thank you to the family, police and wider community for all their support.”

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

DI Howarth, added: “A significant number of officers will be around the Hansel Road area today speaking to residents about what they may have witnessed on the night Jeffrey was killed. No matter how insignificant you may think something is, please speak to us. Your information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”