Sixth arrest made after toddler, 2, shot in the head in Harlesden

The scene after the shooting. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Police investigating the shooting of a two-year-old boy in the head in Harlesden have made a sixth arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four people including a toddler were shot in Energen Close at around 9.45pm on June 3.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Friday (July 3) on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has since been released on bail until a date in early August pending further enquiries.

The two-year-old boy was one of four people, including his mother, who suffered gunshot injuries.

The toddler was initially taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition, however his condition is now beginning to improve, Scotland Yard said.

Doctors told the family the bullet missed a crucial artery by just 1mm and, if had been damaged, the injury would have been fatal.

The child’s mother was hit multiple times and two men aged in their late teens was also shot. None of their injuries are now believed to be life-threatening.

A man carrying a hand gun fired a shot at one of the teenage men and then fired into a car containing the boy, his mother and the other teenage male.

You may also want to watch:

Two other children present in the car were unharmed.

The gunman is then believed to have fled on a motorbike.

Five other people have previously been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 19-year-old man [A] was arrested on June 5 on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

On June 12, four people were arrested in the Luton area:

A 20-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder. He has been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and, a 36-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have all been released under investigation.

A Met spokesperson said: “The public have a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime.

“We need to hear from anyone who has information about this crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 8326/03Jun.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.