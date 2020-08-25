Six more Met officers under investigation after pictures taken of murdered sisters in Kingsbury

Six more Met officers are under investigation after two colleagues took selfies of two sisters murdered in a Kingsbury park and then shared them to a Whatsapp group.

Bibaa Henry,46, and Nicole Smallman, 27 were found stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park on June 7.

Two officers from the North East Command were arrested on June 11 on suspicion of misconduct in a public officer and suspended from duties.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has finished its investigation and has advised six additional officers from the same unit that they too are under investigation.

Other allegations unrelated to the Kingsbury case have emerged.

Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed on June 17 of allegations that “non-official and inappropriate photographs” had been taken by police at the crime scene.

These images were then shared on a closed WhatsApp group.

The IOPC has sent a report to the MPS which is currently being reviewed by the Directorate of Professional Standards.

The report will also be sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A Met spokesperson said: “Possible misconduct unrelated to the Wembley incident, and involving a small number of officers, has been identified by the IOPC.

“No more officers are suspended or on restricted duties at this stage.

“These matters are being independently investigated by the IOPC and the MPS is providing full support.”

Bibaa and Nicole’s family have been informed.

The sisters were reported missing after celebrating Bibaa’s birthday on June 5, and their bodies were found two days later minutes from the Valley Drive entrance on June 7.

Police later confirmed they had been stabbed to death by a stranger who was likely to have been injured in the attack.

Mum-of-one Bibaa, a social worker lived in Brent and Nicole, a freelance photographer lived in Harrow.

They were daughters of Wilhemina Smallman, the Church of England’s first black female archdeacon.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnet Grove, Blackheath has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon and is due in court next month to enter pleas.