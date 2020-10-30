Sixth arrest in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police Archant

Police have made a sixth arrest in connection with the death of a much loved teenager in Maida Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ahmed Yasin-Ali, aged 18, was found with fatal stab injuries in Elmfield Way, at around 12.30am on July 15.

Six men have now been arrested and all released on bail.

On Saturday (October 24) a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

You may also want to watch:

He has been released on bail until a date in November, Scotland Yard said.

On July 17, a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have both been released under investigation.

Nine days later on July 6 a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

On July 30 a 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of involvement in murder. They have both been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 6 who has been released on bail to a date in November.