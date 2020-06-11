Sisters killed in Fryent Country Park were stabbed ‘multiple times’ post mortem reveals

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Two sisters killed in a Kingsbury park after a birthday picnic were stabbed “multiple times”, say police.

Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police

Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, were found dead in Fryent Country Park on June 7.

The sisters are thought to have been among a group of around 10 people who congregated in the park from around 7pm on Friday, June 5 to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

Gradually people are believed to have left throughout the evening until only Nicole and Bibaa remained.

They were both reported to police as missing late on Saturday, June 6 when they did not return home, before they were discovered on Sunday five minutes from the Valley Drive entrance to the park.

Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

A post-mortem ob June 9 gave the cause of death for both women as stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

There have been no arrests, but detectives are following a number of active lines of enquiry.

A murder investigation has begun and police continue to appeal for information from anyone who regularly uses the park or were in the area from June 5 through to June 7.

Their devastated family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Chf Insp Simon Harding, said: “Both these women were stabbed multiple times and we are working tirelessly to find who is responsible.

“Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need and deserve answers.

I need to hear from anyone who was in Fryent Country Park on the evening of Friday, 5 June, or early into Saturday, 6 June.

The area the group were situated in is around a five minute walk from the Valley Drive entrance of the park, leading to a hill area.

“The area the group were in would be a well-known spot to sit and look over London.

If you were in that area of the park from the evening of 5 June through to Sunday lunchtime, noticed the group, or saw anything or anyone suspicious, please contact us immediately.

“I also want to hear from people who regularly use the park, you may have seen a person acting suspiciously in the days leading up to the attack, you may not think your information is relevant, but it may be vital, so call and tell us what you know.

“You may also have stumbled upon items of property, but not realised the significance of them.

If you did, you may well have information that could assist us hugely. No matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us via the incident room on 020 8721 4205, or via 101.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.