Sisters stabbed to death in Kingsbury ‘murdered by someone unknown to them’

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Met Police

The sisters stabbed to death in a Kingsbury park were killed by a stranger, say police.

Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, were found dead five minutes from the Vista Drive entrance to Fryent Country Park on Sunday June 7.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the park and surrounding areas today (June 12) handing out leaflets and gathering any information from locals.

The sisters are believed to have been with a group of about 10 people who congregated in the park from around 7pm on June 5 to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday.

They were both reported to police as missing late on Saturday, June 6 when they did not return home.

Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police

Police said the suspect would have also sustained injuries and been bleeding.

Det Chf Insp Simon Harding, specialist crime, said: “This is an unthinkably harrowing and tragic incident and my first thoughts remain with Nicole and Bibaa’s close family and friends who are going through the most unimaginable pain and suffering.

“We can now say with some certainty is that Nicole and Bibaa were murdered by someone who was unknown to them.”

Police are searching a pond in the park and trawling through “hundreds of tonnes of rubbish” from a local refuse depot in search of any relevant items.

DCI Harding added; “We believe the suspect received injuries during the incident which have caused significant bleeding. Do you know anyone who has been wounded in the last week who is unable to account for their injuries? Has someone returned home and perhaps acted suspiciously or tried to hide something from you?

“We also believe the suspect left the park via the Valley Drive entrance. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in that vicinity during the evening of Friday into early hours of Saturday? You may have noticed someone who was injured.

“At this stage we don’t know why this awful attack took place and any information we can gather will help us further put the pieces of the jigsaw together.”

North West Borough Commander Roy Smith, said police were working “around the clock” to identify the killer.

“My thoughts are with the family who have lost two loved ones in the most tragic of circumstances.

We will leave no stone unturned.

“I understand how alarmed and concerned residents will be about this incident given the circumstances.

“I want to reassure them that officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area since last Friday and local residents can expect to see this continue over coming days, but of course it’s timely to remind people to be vigilant, particularly after dark in parks and opens areas and report anything suspicious to us immediately.”

On June 10 a 36-year-old man was arrested in south London on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody but subsequently released no further action with regards the murder.

Anyone with information can call 020 8721 4205, via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 3160/7Jun.

Crimestoppers take anonymous calls on 0800 555 111.