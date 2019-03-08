Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London Archant

A second murder probe in 48 hours has been launched in Wembley after a man in his 20s was found dead last night.

Police were called to Brent River Park, near Monks Park, at 7.05pm by the London Ambulance Service.

A man was found with serious head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place in due course, police said.

It comes after a man in his 30s was fatally shot in Harrow Road on Friday night. No arrests have been made in either investigation.

Police had rolled out extra patrols in the area at the weekend to reassure people.

Following last night's incident, Insp Sammi Elfituri from Brent said: "This incident will no doubt alarm and shock those in the local community especially coming so soon after a fatal shooting in Wembley on Friday night.

"My officers are busy at the crime scene and will be knocking on doors and reviewing local CCTV footage to help build a clearer picture of what has taken place.

"Specialist police resources are in the area working to help solve this crime and provide reassurance to the public.

Police officers will be on hand to speak to locals about concerns they have.

"We will work relentlessly - day and night - to identify and pursue the culprit(s), bring them to justice, and take weapons off the streets to keep our communities safe.

"I would urge anyone with information, however small it may seem, to contact investigators to help them build a clearer understanding of what has unfolded and who is involved."

Call police on 101 quoting CAD 6884/7 July or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

People can also tweet police via @MetCC.