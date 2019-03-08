Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

PUBLISHED: 09:38 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 08 July 2019

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Archant

A second murder probe in 48 hours has been launched in Wembley after a man in his 20s was found dead last night.

Police were called to Brent River Park, near Monks Park, at 7.05pm by the London Ambulance Service.

A man was found with serious head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place in due course, police said.

It comes after a man in his 30s was fatally shot in Harrow Road on Friday night. No arrests have been made in either investigation.

Police had rolled out extra patrols in the area at the weekend to reassure people.

You may also want to watch:

Following last night's incident, Insp Sammi Elfituri from Brent said: "This incident will no doubt alarm and shock those in the local community especially coming so soon after a fatal shooting in Wembley on Friday night.

"My officers are busy at the crime scene and will be knocking on doors and reviewing local CCTV footage to help build a clearer picture of what has taken place.

"Specialist police resources are in the area working to help solve this crime and provide reassurance to the public.

Police officers will be on hand to speak to locals about concerns they have.

"We will work relentlessly - day and night - to identify and pursue the culprit(s), bring them to justice, and take weapons off the streets to keep our communities safe.

"I would urge anyone with information, however small it may seem, to contact investigators to help them build a clearer understanding of what has unfolded and who is involved."

Call police on 101 quoting CAD 6884/7 July or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

People can also tweet police via @MetCC.

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Defender Efete signs for Wealdstone

Grosvenor Vale (Pic: Wealdstone FC)

Cricket: Roland-Jones hoping to make headway

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Cricket: Middlesex made to suffer by Shaw’s season best

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists