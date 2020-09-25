‘Examine your conscience’: Scala shooting victim’s parents plead ‘Bring Daniel’s killer to justice’ 14 years on

The grieving parents of a young man shot dead in a King’s Cross nightclub are pleading for anyone who knows the killer to “examine their conscience” and name them, after 14 years of silence.

Father-of-two Daniel Ross was just 22 when he was shot dead in the middle of the Scala nightclub on Pentonville Road on September 24, 2006.

Witnesses said the killer swaggered onto the dance floor and pulled the trigger at close range, before evading capture by blending in with the 1,000 clubbers who fled the packed venue at 3.45am.

Police are offering a £10,000 reward for the capture of the killer of the young father whose mother Jean Ross lives in Brent.

Daniel’s parents said: “We have endured an emotional rollercoaster of anger, grief, pity, despair and disbelief that people around us refuse to share the information they have about our son’s murderer. There are no words that could describe the pain we feel for not having Daniel in our lives.

“Our handsome son had natural charisma, he was full of love for his family. We loved him so much.”

They recalled the stranger who was helped by Daniel before he died.

She was struggling with heavy shopping bags when Daniel drove past and noticed her predicament,

“Daniel took the bags and walked and chatted with her all the way to her home,” they said. “She did not know his name at that time, indeed she did not know Daniel nor did he know her.

“When she saw Daniel’s picture in the paper, she told people of his kindness and someone told her where we lived. She came and told us of our son’s kindness and that he was such a lovely young gentleman. That is the essence of our son.”

Daniel was with his parents when he received the “fateful” call that made him decide to go to the nightclub at 1am.

Nearly three hours later, he walked onto the dance floor near the DJ box and was shot.

“The 950-plus people at the club ran for their lives, but for our son, running was not an option,” they said.

“He couldn’t run. He had been shot.”

A woman stayed and gave him first aid until paramedics arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8267, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

To remain completely anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.