Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

PUBLISHED: 10:21 17 December 2018

Rogue landlords who converted two terrace houses into 18 illegal, tiny flats have been ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison.

Husband and wife Mohammad Ishaq, 68, and Shamim Akhtar, 66, were prosecuted by Brent Council over the two properties in Willesden and Harlesden.

The couple, of Clifford Way, Neasden, admitted the planning offences at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in and were given the confiscation order at Harrown Crown Court on Wednesday.

On top of the order, they were each made to pay £10,000 for failing to comply with planning enforcement notices, and also stump up for the council’s legal fees.

They have 12 weeks to pay unless they can convince the court to give them an extension. The judge specified that failure to pay the sum would lead to imprisonment for two years.

The homes in Glynfield Road and Belton Road had been converted without planning permission into 10 and eight flats respectively. After losing appeals they had to undo the work. But they ignored numerous written warnings for several years.

Sentencing them, the judge said: “I hope we can draw a line under this. As you’ll continue to be landlords, I hope you now understand the importance of providing good quality properties.”

Brent’s community safety chief Cllr Tom Miller said: “These individuals showed a blatant disregard for planning rules by renting out shoddy accommodation and have now paid the price.

“Once again, Brent has shown that ignoring enforcement notices simply doesn’t pay.”

The result comes just a few weeks after a record £1.4 million confiscation order was made against a different landlord in the same court, also for planning offences.

