WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Police in riot gear carried out three dawn raids in Wembley this morning, finding "items" but no suspects, in an attempt to crack down on violent crime.

The Brent & Kilburn Times shadowed officers from 4.30am as they quietly crept up to homes with warrants before bashing down the doors. Officers from the north west proactive serious harm unit said they seized "a number of items" that may be linked to investigations in the borough.

Within the past week they have dealt with two murders in Monks Park, Wembley; an injured man who was shot in the arm in Kensal Rise; and a multiple stabbing incident in north Wembley's Preston Park, which resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday last week.

Det Insp Figo Forouzan, who led the morning's raids, said: "The warrants and searches this morning demonstrate our relentless efforts in tackling violence in our communities.

"It's important that we show we are doing all we can to target offenders and crack down on violent crime. There is no place for it in our borough."

He said since January his team has carried out more than 190 warrants and made more than 210 arrests. They have also seized weapons including knives and guns, used to such devastating effect by people in recent days.

"These steps have contributed to a reduction of 21 per cent of knife crime and 13 per cent of violent crime in the borough of Brent," he added. "We still have some way to come, especially following the concerning incidents which have resulted in the murders of two men.

"Over the next few weeks officers are out on enhanced patrols in these areas conducting reassurance and engagement.

"It is vital that communities work with us and report concerns and intelligence that will drive our investigations forward. I implore anyone with information to speak to us in confidence."

He urged people to report any anti-social behaviour and criminal activity that they see in their neighbourhoods to police.

"If you aren't comfortable speaking directly to the police," he said, "please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Young people can also visit fearless.org.