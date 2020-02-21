Motorist jailed for four years for hit-and-run in Wembley where a police officer was injured

A reckless motorist has been jailed for a hit-and-run where an officer was injured as he sped off after being pulled over by police.

Ricky Johnson, 32, of Daintry Close, Harrow, was sentenced to four years in prison at Harrow Crown Court on February 20 after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving whilst disqualified.

He was also banned from driving for 12 years, to start when he is released from jail.

Police attempted to stop an Alfa Romeo in Windermere Avenue, Wembley at 4.10pm on November 6 because they suspected the man was driving while disqualified.

The suspect vehicle stopped but then reversed along the pavement and collided with a police vehicle.

A female police constable who was getting out of the police car suffered leg and neck injuries.

Johnson sped off and the car was later located parked a few streets away in Oxenpark Avenue.

He was traced and arrested on 12 November.

Johnson, who also goes by the name of Preddie, was jailed 2006 for his part in the death of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor.

He was 13, and his brother Danny was 12 when they killed the schoolboy in November 2000.

The pair were jailed for eight years for Damilola's manslaughter.

Damilola had moved to Britain from Nigeria a few months before he was jabbed in the thigh with a broken beer bottle by a gang of youths as he walked home from the local library after school.

The youngster was found bleeding to death in a stairwell near his home in Peckham, south London, where local workmen tried to save his life.

Det Supt Ray Keating of the North West Command Unit said: "In escaping from officers who had pulled him over, Johnson's driving was extremely reckless and resulted in an officer being seriously injured.

"He then drove off from the scene, callously leaving the officer needing urgent medical attention.

"The officer has since returned to full duties, and I would like to commend her courage and strength since the incident.

"While she has recovered physically, the incident has taken an emotional and psychological toll.

"Sadly, officers are injured whilst protecting the public far too often."