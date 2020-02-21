Search

Advanced search

Motorist jailed for four years for hit-and-run in Wembley where a police officer was injured

PUBLISHED: 15:45 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 21 February 2020

Ricky Johnson. Picture: Met Police

Ricky Johnson. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A reckless motorist has been jailed for a hit-and-run where an officer was injured as he sped off after being pulled over by police.

Ricky Johnson, 32, of Daintry Close, Harrow, was sentenced to four years in prison at Harrow Crown Court on February 20 after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving whilst disqualified.

He was also banned from driving for 12 years, to start when he is released from jail.

Police attempted to stop an Alfa Romeo in Windermere Avenue, Wembley at 4.10pm on November 6 because they suspected the man was driving while disqualified.

The suspect vehicle stopped but then reversed along the pavement and collided with a police vehicle.

A female police constable who was getting out of the police car suffered leg and neck injuries.

Johnson sped off and the car was later located parked a few streets away in Oxenpark Avenue.

He was traced and arrested on 12 November.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson, who also goes by the name of Preddie, was jailed 2006 for his part in the death of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor.

He was 13, and his brother Danny was 12 when they killed the schoolboy in November 2000.

The pair were jailed for eight years for Damilola's manslaughter.

Damilola had moved to Britain from Nigeria a few months before he was jabbed in the thigh with a broken beer bottle by a gang of youths as he walked home from the local library after school.

The youngster was found bleeding to death in a stairwell near his home in Peckham, south London, where local workmen tried to save his life.

Det Supt Ray Keating of the North West Command Unit said: "In escaping from officers who had pulled him over, Johnson's driving was extremely reckless and resulted in an officer being seriously injured.

"He then drove off from the scene, callously leaving the officer needing urgent medical attention.

"The officer has since returned to full duties, and I would like to commend her courage and strength since the incident.

"While she has recovered physically, the incident has taken an emotional and psychological toll.

"Sadly, officers are injured whilst protecting the public far too often."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies on a Cricklewood street after being found with a neck injury

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Anson Road. Picture: David Nathan

Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Former Colindale school pupils invited to ‘take over’ Kensal Green pub for 1980s style reunion

Fiona Mohan and the class of '83. Picture: Fiona Mohan

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Former QPR ace Parker believes club is in need of ‘boost’ but praises decision not to sign Wells

Sheffield Wednesday's Trevor Francis (l) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Paul Parker (r). Picture: PA

Most Read

Man dies on a Cricklewood street after being found with a neck injury

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Anson Road. Picture: David Nathan

Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Former Colindale school pupils invited to ‘take over’ Kensal Green pub for 1980s style reunion

Fiona Mohan and the class of '83. Picture: Fiona Mohan

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Former QPR ace Parker believes club is in need of ‘boost’ but praises decision not to sign Wells

Sheffield Wednesday's Trevor Francis (l) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Paul Parker (r). Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Former QPR ace Parker believes club is in need of ‘boost’ but praises decision not to sign Wells

Sheffield Wednesday's Trevor Francis (l) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Paul Parker (r). Picture: PA

Netball: London Pulse look to silence Sirens in Superleague opener

Olivia Tchine in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

Motorist jailed for four years for hit-and-run in Wembley where a police officer was injured

Ricky Johnson. Picture: Met Police

Family appeals for Queen’s Park mum who has been missing for seven years

Lisa Pour has been missing from Willesden Green for seven years. PIcture: Met Police

Regent’s Park Mosque stabbing: Injured prayer leader returns to scene of attack less than a day later

Prayer leader Raafat Maglad arrives at the London Central Mosque, near Regent's Park, north London, where a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24