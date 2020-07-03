Crowds attend Remembrance Service for murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Community attends a Remembrance Service for Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park. Picture: Martin Francis Archant

Community members gathered in Fryent Country Park to remember two much loved sisters who were stabbed to death.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

The Remembrance Service, organised by the Holy Innocents Parish Church in Kingsbury Road, was held on the summit of Gotsford Hill where the bodies of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found on June 7.

The Bishop of Willesden, Rt Revd Peter Broadbent, and Revd Natasha Woodward, Vicar of Holy Innocents Parish Church, led the service on July 1, which was also live streamed on the Holy Innocents’ Facebook page.

Among the crowd was Barry Gardiner MP for Brent North and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi who both paid tributes to the sisters.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found dead in the park minutes from the Valley Drive entrance on June 7.

Community gathers at Remembrance Service for murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park. Picture: Martin Francis Community gathers at Remembrance Service for murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park. Picture: Martin Francis

They had been reported missing by family and friends following Bibaa’s birthday celebrations in the park on June 5.

Revd Natasha Woodward said those who attended the service were asked to bless the park, after “a message from Mina Smallman, the mother of the sisters, expressed the desire that they should in this act of commemoration “give the Park back to the people”.”

“A huge number of people have been devastated by the deaths of Nicole and Bibaa and the aftermath,” Rev Natasha added.

A Remembrance Service was held for Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park. Picture: Revd Natasha Woodward/Holy Innocents A Remembrance Service was held for Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park. Picture: Revd Natasha Woodward/Holy Innocents

“It is encouraging that so many joined in person and online to honour them, to begin to reclaim Fryent Park from the evil which has taken place, and to pray for justice.

“I hope {the] event gives some small comfort for those closest to Nicole and Bibaa, whose loss is difficult to comprehend. They will remain in our prayers.”

Rt Revd Pete Broadbent said: “While it is an unfortunate fact that violent acts like this are now a regular occurrence in London, this does not detract from what is an unbearable and devastating loss of life.

“It’s also a poignant reminder of the reality that black lives matter. Amidst the anguish felt by all in the area, the service was an opportunity to remember Bibaa and Nicole, to pray for their families, all who knew them and one another and to bless the park.”

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has been charged with the murder of both sisters.