Craig Small murder: Harlesden grime artist charged as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley shooting

A UK grime artist is among three men charged in connection with the murder of a father in Wembley.

Craig Small, 32, was gunned outside a shop in Harrow Road, Monks Park at about 8pm on July 5.

UK rapper and grime artist Skrapz, real name Christopher Kyei, 32, has been charged with suspicion of murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with perverting the course of justice.

Formerly from Church Road, Harlesden, but now living in Craig Mount, Radlett, Kyei is a member of the Ice City Boyz rap group with rapper Nines.

Courtney Ellis, 34, of Mafeking Avenue, Brentford, was charged with the same four offences as Kyei on September 12.

Horaine Nicholas, 29, of Crawford Avenue, Wembley was arrested on Wednesday, 11 September on suspicion of assisting an offender and was charged on Thursday, 12 September with perverting the course of justice.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on September 17 and were remanded in custody until their next appearance on December 3.

Police have also made two further arrests in connection with Mr Small's death.

A 28-year-old man, from north west London, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender

A 32-year-old man, from north London, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possession of class A and B drugs.

Both men remain in custody at a south London police station.

A 28-year-old male arrested on September 11 on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a prohibited firearm has been released under investigation.