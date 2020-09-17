Rapist convicted after attacking teenage girl in Harlesden

A rapist has been convicted of attacking a 15-year-old in Harlesden and will be sentenced in November.

Deangelo Brown, 23, of Bank Close in Luton, approached the teenager at a bus stop near Harlesden High Street on March 10.

He asked her age and then demanded she follow him into an alleyway.

Fearing for her safety, the girl went with him - and this is where she was attacked.

A witness came to the victim’s aid and walked her to Harlesden police station, where she reported the assault.

The teenager was taken to a haven and provided with support from specialist trained officers.

Brown’s description was circulated to officers and he was arrested nearby.

He was found guilty at Harrow Crown Court on September 15 of rape and sexual activity with a child and will be sentenced at the same court on November 3.

Det Con Samantha Wilton, from the North West BCU, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to praise the bravery and composure shown by this young girl after experiencing a horrifying ordeal.

“The impact of that morning simply cannot be forgotten. Brown is a dangerous predator who has rightly been found guilty.

“I would also like to thank the person who helped the victim and kindly escorted her to the police station so that she wouldn’t be alone.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to contact police and report it so that we can bring those responsible before the courts.”