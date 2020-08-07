Search

Police appeal after rail staff assaulted at Wembley Central train station

PUBLISHED: 14:49 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 07 August 2020

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with an assault on staff at Wembley Central station. Picture: BTP

Police have released an image of man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault on rail staff in Wembley Central.

At about 11.50am on July 8 a man started making abusive comments towards a rail staff member working at the gate line at Wembley Central station, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The man, who was attempting to travel with no ticket, forced his way through the barrier and pushed the member of staff, before leaving the station.

BTP officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting the reference number 186 of 08/07/2020.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

