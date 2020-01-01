Two 'cunning' Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Two "cunning" Queensbury thieves have been sentenced following multiple offences on elderly people on London buses, including a 93-year-old woman.

Kristian Dolinski, 43, and David Glowacki, 33, both of Hogarth Road, preyed on their victims, most of whom were elderly, stealing purses, wallets, mobile phones and sentimental belongings.

The duo pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court on January 15 and were sentenced the same day.

Dolinkski admitted 21 theft offences and was jailed for three years and nine months.

His accomplice, Glowacki, 33, admitted assisting in three of them and narrowly missed jail.

He was sentenced 15 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

The pair committed the offences on buses in north and west London between May 30 and September 30 2019 to fund their addiction to Class A drugs, Scotland Yard said.

The victims were almost all elderly, with the majority in their 70s or 80s, and the oldest being a 93-year-old woman.

Dolinski often used a sharp blade to cut bags and pockets before removing belongings from victims whom he had sat next to, or stood alongside in the aisle.

As well as stealing purses, wallets and mobile phones, they also pilfered belongings of great sentimental value, such as a Catholic Rosary blessed by the Pope and photos of dead relatives stored on a phone.

The Judge described the defendants as 'cunning' and noted that victims were chosen because there was little chance of them discovering the theft taking place and minimal risk of them fighting back, police said.

Investigating officer, PC Noël Thompson, of the Met's road and transport proactive team, added: "Dolinski and Glowacki were caught and brought to justice after a prolonged and extensive police investigation.

"This investigation involved working with intelligence departments within the Met using modern day electronic and online techniques, as well as good old fashioned policing in the local community.

"The fact that Dolinski received that length of sentence is testament to the extensive and close work with the CPS following the arrests. The proactive team is very happy with the court result."

For crime prevention advice and guides on how to keep possessions safe visit met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-from-a-person/

