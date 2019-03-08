Search

Queensbury stabbing: Man attacked in Eton Grove open space in 'critical condition' in hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:39 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 19 September 2019

Eton Grove open space in Queensbury, where a man was stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

Eton Grove open space in Queensbury, where a man was stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

A man was airlifted to hospital last night after being found with a stab wound in a Queensbury Park.

Police were called at about 6.30pm yesterdayto reports of a man stabbed in the Eton Grove open space.

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was rushed to an east London hospital by helicopter.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital - his next of kin have been informwed.

Police enquiries are ongoing, no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at the North West Command Unit on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6796/18Sept.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

