Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

PUBLISHED: 08:49 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 11 March 2019

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man died following an assault in Queensbury underground station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, whose family have been informed, was attacked at about 12.30am, his family have been informed.

He suffered a serious head injury and, despite medical treatment, died a short time later in hospital.

British Transport Police are investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

Det, Insp. Darren Gough said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or the events leading up to it to contact us as soon as possible.”

Witnesses can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 37 of 10/03/19.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Three Blue Badge fraudsters caught and fined in Willesden Green

Range Rover towed by Brent Council civic enforcement officers. Picture: Brent Council

Calls for tougher laws to tackle rogue shisha cafes in Brent

Habaybna shisha cafe on Wembley High Road convicted in 2017 (Picture: Google)

Most Read

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Kilburn man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend is jailed for three years

Reece Penkert. Picture: CPS

Three Blue Badge fraudsters caught and fined in Willesden Green

Range Rover towed by Brent Council civic enforcement officers. Picture: Brent Council

Calls for tougher laws to tackle rogue shisha cafes in Brent

Habaybna shisha cafe on Wembley High Road convicted in 2017 (Picture: Google)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

McClaren shares fans’ frustration after QPR draw against Stoke

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

National League: Wealdstone 1 Welling 3

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Welling (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists