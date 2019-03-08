Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man died following an assault in Queensbury underground station in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, whose family have been informed, was attacked at about 12.30am.

He suffered a serious head injury and, despite medical treatment, died a short time later in hospital.

British Transport Police are investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

Det, Insp. Darren Gough said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or the events leading up to it to contact us as soon as possible.”

Witnesses can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 37 of 10/03/19.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.