Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police Archant

A Queen’s Park thug has been jailed for brandishing a fake gun during an organised gang fight in Maida Vale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The six men sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police The six men sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

A large brawl involving 20 people armed with weapons broke out in Great Western Road and Harrow Road on January 2 2019.

When police arrived all the suspects fled in different directions.

On August 5 Meckeal Pond, 30, of Bravington Road, was sentenced to two years and 11 months’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing at the same court on January 13.

A Newton hearing ended on August 4 where the judge concluded that Pond had the intention for the item that was in his possession during a violent disorder to imitate a firearm, Scotland Yard said.

He will return to Isleworth Crown Court for a Criminal Behaviour Order hearing on September 16.

Six men and a teenager who also took part in the fight were sentenced on March 18 and March 20.

They received a combined total of 17 years and 10 months’ imprisonment after they were sentenced at the same court.

Among them was Queen’s Park gangster Youssef Eldrissi, 28, of Ilbert Street, who was also jailed for two years and 11 months.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

The others were Damani Salmon-Charles, 24, of Foscote Mews, Osamah Elbadawi, 19, of Nutbourne Street, convicted of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Notting Hill pair Jordan Bedeau, 18, of Colville Square, and Rhys Herbert, 18, of Lonsdale Road, and Brandon Wyse, 21, of Bensham Lane, Croydon were also convicted and sentenced,

A 17-year-old, who legally cannot be named, was given a criminal behaviour order and detained in a young offenders’ institute for 10 months.

Scotland Yard said that officers reviewing CCTV footage knew that at least seven knives, machetes and at least one firearm were brandished throughout the course of the fight.

Officers identified Pond as the suspect who was carrying the firearm. He was arrested on February 13 2019.

He was charged on the same day.

Det Con Russell Bryan, said: “Pond had absolutely no cares in the world for the innocent pedestrians who he terrified by brandishing this imitation firearm in public.

“This jail sentence reflects the serious nature of Pond’s crimes.

“A dangerous man has been taken off the streets of London as a result of thorough policing and the support of the public.”