Police named Queen’s Park stabbing victim as Eltom Mohamed Eltom

PUBLISHED: 16:15 13 November 2020

Victim Eltom Mohamed Eltom. Picture: Met Police

Police have named a teenager fatally stabbed in Queen’s Park as Eltom Mohamed Eltom.

Emergency services were called just after 10pm on October 31 to reports of a group of young men fighting on Fernhead Road.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service who despite providing first aid, were unable to save the 19-year-old man’s life.

Detectives are confident that he is Eltom Mohamed Eltom, Scotland Yard said.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification awaits.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder today, November 13, who remains in police custody.

The Met’s murder squad are leading the investigation.

Det Chf Insp Simon Stancombe, said: “We believe Eltom suffered a fatal stab injury during a fight involving 12 males on Fernhead Road.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in that area on 31 October, at around 10pm.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 9734/31Oct.”

