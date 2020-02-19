Search

Queen's Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

PUBLISHED: 06:46 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 19 February 2020

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man who was shot in Queen's Park has died from his injuries.

Eraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head in Bravington Road on the afternoon of January 29.

He was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital where he remained in a critical condition for more than a week, before dying, in hospital, on February 7.

A post mortem examination conducted at Westminster Mortuary on Tuesday (February 11) found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.



Two men are charged in connection with the investigation:

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, West Kilburn, was arrested on January 31 on suspicion of attempted murder. He was further arrested on February 5 and was charged later that day with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 6 where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 3 March.

Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, Kensal Town, was arrested on February 3 and charged with attempted murder in the early hours of February 4.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court the same day and was also remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on March 3.

