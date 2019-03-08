Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

PUBLISHED: 08:50 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 25 March 2019

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Queen’s Park gunman who lay in wait for his victim before shooting him in the thigh has been founded guilty of firearm possession.

John Paul Emeh, 35 of Sixth Avenue, was aquitted of attempted murder following a trial at the Old Bailey on March 20.

He was found guilty of Section 18 GBH with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on April 26.

Emeh lay in wait for his 50-year-old victim as he left a venue in Western Road, Park Royal alongside four friends on July 22, the court heard.

Shortly before 4.30am, he confronted the victim and pulled a gun from his pocket and shot him in the thigh.

He tried to shoot him a second time but the gun did not discharge and he fled on a moped.

The victim old police he had been in a dispute with Emeh over the sale of a Range Rover and that he knew him only as ‘Mustafa’ and ‘Yousef.’

The Met’s murder squad used CCTV and mobile phone footage to capture Emeh who was arrested on September 28a.

Det Con Michael Clinch said: “This was a pre-meditated and targeted attack, the consequences of which could have been far worse.

“This type of violence has no place on our streets and I am pleased Emeh has now been brought to justice.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Victory for Bridge Park Community Centre campaigners as High Court quashes Brent Council’s injunction bid over land sale

The Bridge Park team: Leonard Johnson, Maureen Hibbert, Cheryl Phoenix, Shirley Wilson and Jay Mastin victorious after winning Brent Council's summary hearing to silence them. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Josh Hanson: Fugitive wanted in connection with Kingbury man’s death arrested in Romania after four years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Wembley great-great-grandmother who has a love of horse racing celebrates 102nd birthday

Melvina Cato celebrating her 102nd birthday with five generations of her family. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Victory for Bridge Park Community Centre campaigners as High Court quashes Brent Council’s injunction bid over land sale

The Bridge Park team: Leonard Johnson, Maureen Hibbert, Cheryl Phoenix, Shirley Wilson and Jay Mastin victorious after winning Brent Council's summary hearing to silence them. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Josh Hanson: Fugitive wanted in connection with Kingbury man’s death arrested in Romania after four years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Wembley great-great-grandmother who has a love of horse racing celebrates 102nd birthday

Melvina Cato celebrating her 102nd birthday with five generations of her family. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Capital City Academy to host FA coaching course

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daniel Blake death: Grieving father continues to seek answers 23 years on

Daniel Blake

Pupils from a Kensal Rise special needs school celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with a song about acceptance

A young pupil from The Manor School in Kensal Rise

Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Josh Hanson: Fugitive wanted in connection with Kingbury man’s death arrested in Romania after four years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists