Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Queen’s Park gunman who lay in wait for his victim before shooting him in the thigh has been founded guilty of firearm possession.

John Paul Emeh, 35 of Sixth Avenue, was aquitted of attempted murder following a trial at the Old Bailey on March 20.

He was found guilty of Section 18 GBH with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on April 26.

Emeh lay in wait for his 50-year-old victim as he left a venue in Western Road, Park Royal alongside four friends on July 22, the court heard.

Shortly before 4.30am, he confronted the victim and pulled a gun from his pocket and shot him in the thigh.

He tried to shoot him a second time but the gun did not discharge and he fled on a moped.

The victim old police he had been in a dispute with Emeh over the sale of a Range Rover and that he knew him only as ‘Mustafa’ and ‘Yousef.’

The Met’s murder squad used CCTV and mobile phone footage to capture Emeh who was arrested on September 28a.

Det Con Michael Clinch said: “This was a pre-meditated and targeted attack, the consequences of which could have been far worse.

“This type of violence has no place on our streets and I am pleased Emeh has now been brought to justice.”