Queen's Park Day 2019: Thousands expected for much-loved community festival

PUBLISHED: 14:13 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 09 September 2019

Climbing walls at Queen's Park Day 2018. Picture: Queen's Park Area Residents’ Association

Climbing walls at Queen's Park Day 2018. Picture: Queen's Park Area Residents' Association

Queen's Park Day is back and better than ever.

Colourful vegetable displays at a previous Queen's Park Day. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergColourful vegetable displays at a previous Queen's Park Day. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

The community event which has been attracting thousands of visitors to the area for more than two decades takes place on Sunday.

Organised by the Queen's Park Area Residents' Association (QPARA), the event usually attracts in excess of 15,000 people who come to watch a diverse range of entertainment, sample "about 110" stalls and - most importantly - take part in some of the tightly-fought community competitions.

Carin Von Drehle, who is on the organising committee, told this newspaper: "In the main area this year we have got Ghanaian Fanti acrobats and the Rockwood Dogs performing too."

Carin said she was probably most looking forward to the competitions.

Queen's Park Day 2017. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergQueen's Park Day 2017. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

She added: "We've got two baking competitions - apple pies for adults and chocolate chip cookies for children - along with a new 'Bend it Like Beckham' contest."

Surprisingly though, the latter isn't about sport - it's about creating the best art out of wire coat hangers.

"It's like an old-fashioned country fete," Carin said. "It's going to be a really lovely day."

Queen's Park Day runs in Queen's Park itself from 11 until 6. Pick up next week's Kilburn Times for a roundup of the best pictures from the event.

Queen's Park DayQueen's Park Day

Queen's Park Day 2011. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergQueen's Park Day 2011. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Queen's Park Day 2011. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergQueen's Park Day 2011. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Judges at the cake stall at Queen's Park Day. Picture: City of London CorporationJudges at the cake stall at Queen's Park Day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Queen's Park Day 2016. Picture: SuppliedQueen's Park Day 2016. Picture: Supplied

Queen's Park Day 2016. Picture: SuppliedQueen's Park Day 2016. Picture: Supplied

Children from Stagecoach performing arts school entertain at Queen's Park Day. Picture: City of London CorporationChildren from Stagecoach performing arts school entertain at Queen's Park Day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Queen's Park Day 2016. Picture: SuppliedQueen's Park Day 2016. Picture: Supplied

