Queen's Park Day 2019: Thousands expected for much-loved community festival
PUBLISHED: 14:13 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 09 September 2019
Archant
Queen's Park Day is back and better than ever.
The community event which has been attracting thousands of visitors to the area for more than two decades takes place on Sunday.
Organised by the Queen's Park Area Residents' Association (QPARA), the event usually attracts in excess of 15,000 people who come to watch a diverse range of entertainment, sample "about 110" stalls and - most importantly - take part in some of the tightly-fought community competitions.
Carin Von Drehle, who is on the organising committee, told this newspaper: "In the main area this year we have got Ghanaian Fanti acrobats and the Rockwood Dogs performing too."
Carin said she was probably most looking forward to the competitions.
She added: "We've got two baking competitions - apple pies for adults and chocolate chip cookies for children - along with a new 'Bend it Like Beckham' contest."
Surprisingly though, the latter isn't about sport - it's about creating the best art out of wire coat hangers.
"It's like an old-fashioned country fete," Carin said. "It's going to be a really lovely day."
Queen's Park Day runs in Queen's Park itself from 11 until 6. Pick up next week's Kilburn Times for a roundup of the best pictures from the event.