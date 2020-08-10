Search

Advanced search

Protest in Colindale after 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of cannabis

PUBLISHED: 09:32 10 August 2020

14-year-old boy's arrest sparks protest in Colindale. Picture: Metropolitan Police

14-year-old boy's arrest sparks protest in Colindale. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

The arrest of a 14-year-old boy sparked a protest outside Colindale Police Station.

Approximately 30 to 40 people followed officers to the station in Grahame Park Way on Friday after a boy was arrested on suspicion of cannabis in The Concourse.

Officers on patrol carried a section 23 stop and search at about 2.40pm.

Police said a group began to gather around officers “and obstructed the police vehicle from leaving the scene”.

Another two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a constable.

The police van left and was followed back to the station where protestors surrounded the building until a Section 35 dispersal order was authorised.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

You may also want to watch:

A number of officers received minor injuries but did not require treatment, Scotland Yard said.

Three people have been released under investigation while a fourth remains in police custody.

Officers carrying out a search of The Concourse found thirteen bags containing cannabis.

Borough commander Chf Spt Roy Smith, said: “Whilst I understand that people may feel strongly about some police activity and arrests, interfering or obstructing officers at the scene only serves to inflame an already tense situation.

“Instead, I would ask people to use one of our many mechanisms for engaging and listening when the situation is calmer.

“This enables both sides to review things with a cool and steady head and in possession of the full range of facts.

“Even when well-intentioned interfering, or obstructing officers carrying out their lawful duties, can cause far more problems than it solves. I am committed to listening, learning and improving but my officers must also have the ability to carry out their duties safely and without fear or favour.

“I am also aware of a number of rumours circulating on social media that specifically relate to injuries sustained by those arrested and the nature of this arrest.

“I want to clarify that no-one who was arrested required medical treatment. Likewise, this arrest was not as a result of a raid or anything of that nature, this was part of a routine patrol in the area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Protest in Colindale after 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of cannabis

14-year-old boy's arrest sparks protest in Colindale. Picture: Metropolitan Police

New exploratory park for children opens in Brent Cross South

New exploratory park in Brent Cross South. Picture: John Sturrock

Residents are sick of new tower blocks going up with no regard for their lives

Cllr Anton Georgiou says Brent needs the infrastructure to support the building of new homes.

Dawn Butler accuses Met of ‘racial profiling’ after being stopped and questioned while in a car with a friend

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Most Read

Protest in Colindale after 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of cannabis

14-year-old boy's arrest sparks protest in Colindale. Picture: Metropolitan Police

New exploratory park for children opens in Brent Cross South

New exploratory park in Brent Cross South. Picture: John Sturrock

Residents are sick of new tower blocks going up with no regard for their lives

Cllr Anton Georgiou says Brent needs the infrastructure to support the building of new homes.

Dawn Butler accuses Met of ‘racial profiling’ after being stopped and questioned while in a car with a friend

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

New exploratory park for children opens in Brent Cross South

New exploratory park in Brent Cross South. Picture: John Sturrock

Protest in Colindale after 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of cannabis

14-year-old boy's arrest sparks protest in Colindale. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dawn Butler accuses Met of ‘racial profiling’ after being stopped and questioned while in a car with a friend

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Middlesex made to pay by Hampshire batsmen

Hampshire's Liam Dawson lies in pain after picking up an injury during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.