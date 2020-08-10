Protest in Colindale after 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of cannabis

14-year-old boy's arrest sparks protest in Colindale. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The arrest of a 14-year-old boy sparked a protest outside Colindale Police Station.

This is @TemiMwale Director of @4FrontProject outside Colindale police station right now. Police have snatched a 14yo black child off the street and won't say why.



Watch the video, share it and if you have any video footage from today please get in touch with @4FrontProject 1/5 pic.twitter.com/rhodZYLSQu — Barnet Transformed (@barnettransfrmd) August 7, 2020

Approximately 30 to 40 people followed officers to the station in Grahame Park Way on Friday after a boy was arrested on suspicion of cannabis in The Concourse.

Officers on patrol carried a section 23 stop and search at about 2.40pm.

Police said a group began to gather around officers “and obstructed the police vehicle from leaving the scene”.

Another two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a constable.

The police van left and was followed back to the station where protestors surrounded the building until a Section 35 dispersal order was authorised.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

A number of officers received minor injuries but did not require treatment, Scotland Yard said.

Three people have been released under investigation while a fourth remains in police custody.

Officers carrying out a search of The Concourse found thirteen bags containing cannabis.

Borough commander Chf Spt Roy Smith, said: “Whilst I understand that people may feel strongly about some police activity and arrests, interfering or obstructing officers at the scene only serves to inflame an already tense situation.

“Instead, I would ask people to use one of our many mechanisms for engaging and listening when the situation is calmer.

“This enables both sides to review things with a cool and steady head and in possession of the full range of facts.

“Even when well-intentioned interfering, or obstructing officers carrying out their lawful duties, can cause far more problems than it solves. I am committed to listening, learning and improving but my officers must also have the ability to carry out their duties safely and without fear or favour.

“I am also aware of a number of rumours circulating on social media that specifically relate to injuries sustained by those arrested and the nature of this arrest.

“I want to clarify that no-one who was arrested required medical treatment. Likewise, this arrest was not as a result of a raid or anything of that nature, this was part of a routine patrol in the area.”