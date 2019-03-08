Preston Park stabbing: Second teenager charged with attempted murder

A teenager has become the second person charged over a stabbing in Preston Park, Wembley on July 9.

Keiano Gooden-Joseph, 18, of Harrow Road, Westminster, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, 16 and charged on the following day.

Gooden-Joseph appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday, and will now - along with a 16 year old from Harrow who was charged last week - next appear in court at the Old Bailey on August 8.

The 16 year old cannot be named because of his age.

Police were called to Preston Park, at the corner with Carlton Avenue East at 2.45pm on the day in question to reports of armed men in the area.

Emergency services including the London Air Ambulance attended and found a 21-year-old man collapsed in the park with stab wounds.