Search

Advanced search

Met officer resigns after trying to cover up crashing a police car into a post

PUBLISHED: 17:22 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 08 July 2020

Met officer crashed his police car into a post then tried to cover it up. Picture: Met Police

Met officer crashed his police car into a post then tried to cover it up. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A Met policeman who resigned after reversing his cop car into a post - would have been sacked for trying to cover it up.

A misconduct hearing heard that while on duty on October 22 2018, former PC Lesser caused damage to a police car by reversing into a post and “chose to conceal how the damage had been caused”.

It was alleged that he behaved in an “aggressive, discourteous and threatening way towards a junior colleague” with regard to the incident, said Scotland Yard.

You may also want to watch:

Lesser, who was attached to the North West Command Unit, breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty & integrity; authority, respect and courtesy and demonstrated discreditable conduct.

He resigned on March 7.

The hearing on July 3 found that if the former police constable had still been a serving officer he would have been dismissed without notice.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Motorists stranded on North Circular after water main bursts on carriage way

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

Sixth arrest made after toddler, 2, shot in the head in Harlesden

The scene after the shooting. Picture: David Nathan

Dawn Butler MP closes constituency office as threats against her and staff ‘drastically escalate’

Dawn Butler MP outside her office in Willesden High Road in 2015

Westbound A406 remains closed after a night pumping water after carriageway flooded by burst pipe

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Kenton secondary school rings the changes with ‘anti-racist’ diversity programme within its mainstream teaching

Shalina Patel, infront of a history display. Picture: Claremont High School

Most Read

Motorists stranded on North Circular after water main bursts on carriage way

Cars submerged after burst water main on North Circular. Picture: MissKaiKaenga

Sixth arrest made after toddler, 2, shot in the head in Harlesden

The scene after the shooting. Picture: David Nathan

Dawn Butler MP closes constituency office as threats against her and staff ‘drastically escalate’

Dawn Butler MP outside her office in Willesden High Road in 2015

Westbound A406 remains closed after a night pumping water after carriageway flooded by burst pipe

Red car floats in the A406 'river' after water pipe bursts. Picture@999London

Kenton secondary school rings the changes with ‘anti-racist’ diversity programme within its mainstream teaching

Shalina Patel, infront of a history display. Picture: Claremont High School

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Met officer resigns after trying to cover up crashing a police car into a post

Met officer crashed his police car into a post then tried to cover it up. Picture: Met Police

Northwick Park Rotary Club gifts books to Year 6 primary pupils

Norma Marshall, head of Earlsmead Primary School with two pupils and their gifted dictionaries. Picture: Northwick Park Rotary Club

Colourful mural and remote learning programme put a Wembley primary school on the map

Preston Park Primary school pupils delighted with new mural. Picture: Cllr Ketan Sheth

Summer Puddings: gooseberry fool and pavlova

Summer pudding, goosberry pavlova and gooseberry fool

A&E nurse becomes 1000th Covid patient to be discharged from Northwick Park Hospital

A&E nurse Franco Palo was the 1000th patient at Northwick Park to recover from Covid. PIcture: LNWHU