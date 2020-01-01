Met officer resigns after trying to cover up crashing a police car into a post

Met officer crashed his police car into a post then tried to cover it up. Picture: Met Police MPS

A Met policeman who resigned after reversing his cop car into a post - would have been sacked for trying to cover it up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A misconduct hearing heard that while on duty on October 22 2018, former PC Lesser caused damage to a police car by reversing into a post and “chose to conceal how the damage had been caused”.

It was alleged that he behaved in an “aggressive, discourteous and threatening way towards a junior colleague” with regard to the incident, said Scotland Yard.

You may also want to watch:

Lesser, who was attached to the North West Command Unit, breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty & integrity; authority, respect and courtesy and demonstrated discreditable conduct.

He resigned on March 7.

The hearing on July 3 found that if the former police constable had still been a serving officer he would have been dismissed without notice.