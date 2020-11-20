Police seize cannabis worth £1 million from Brent Cross

Police have seized cannabis worth £1 million from the top floor of a building near Brent Cross.

Met officers from a territorial support group were called to an address in NW2 on November 17 following concerns by members of the public.

On entering officers found the stairs barricaded, but with the help of police dogs they searched the building until they discovered a large amount of cannabis plants.

Ch Insp Grace Blake-Turner said: “These plants were evidentially being grown with the sole intention to be sold for a vast amount of profit.

“I’d like to thank the members of public who alerted us to this address. Because they voiced their concerns to police, over £1 million worth of class B drugs are now off the streets.”

North West BCU Comdr Louis Smith said: “Growing and selling cannabis funds career criminals who cause misery to others and commit acts of extreme violence.

“People are killed in producing cannabis in this way. These criminals also often prey upon the extremely vulnerable, for example by forcing them to manage cannabis farms.”

An investigation is now underway to find those responsible for growing the plants.