Police arrest 29 people in Brent in a two day raid to tackle gang violence and drug crimes

Twenty-nine men and women were busted in an ongoing operation to tackle gang violence and drug activities in Brent.

Cops raided 34 properties over two days this week as part of the Met's Project Salus to arrest people who are known to be involved in the supply of class A drugs and gang violence.

Officers executed 18 warrants on Wednesday where 15 people were arrested for drugs supply offences or for being wanted on warrant.

A further 14 people were arrested this morning for drug supply offences and conspiracy to supply drugs.

Since the start of Project Salus in December more than 160 people have been arrested and there has been a charge rate of over 80 per-cent, Scotland Yard said.

Det Supt Jim McKee, who has overseen Project Salus, said: "The aim of this project has been to target gang members responsible for stabbings and shootings in the area and to seriously disrupt and dismantle their networks selling drugs.

"Many of the individuals we are targeting are people involved in the most serious violent crimes and are operating dangerous drugs lines.

"Officers have been working around the clock to ensure that this project has been successful in tackling violence and we are extremely pleased with the hard work and dedication that all of them have shown."

Chf Supt Sara Leach, North West BCU Commander, said: "I have been talking and listening to local residents and members of the community who have been very vocal in raising their concerns about the violence they have seen playing out on their roads and outside their homes.

"I hope that today's results reassure them that local and specialist officers are committed to reducing violence and taking these dangerous individuals off our streets and gathering evidence that will secure their convictions.

"This has been a long and thorough project that has been based on pro-active intelligence gathered by officers, however I am sure there are residents and family members who have more information that could help us make our operations even more robust and tackle violence and drugs even better.

"I would ask local residents to call police with any information they may have that could help us convict these dangerous people."

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 / www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Young people can contact www.fearless.org www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.