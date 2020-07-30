Queen’s Park man due in court for stabbing a police officer in the arm
PUBLISHED: 09:16 30 July 2020
Archant
A Queen’s Park man is to appear in court charged with stabbing a police officer in the arm.
Mohim Hussain, 40, of Ashmore Road, is appearing a Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 30) charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The charges relate to an incident in Ashmore Road, W9 on Tuesday, 28 July where a police officer sustained a knife wound.
“The officer injured has been discharged from hospital and his injuries were non-life-threatening.”
