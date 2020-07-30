Queen’s Park man due in court for stabbing a police officer in the arm

A Queen’s Park man is to appear in court charged with stabbing a police officer in the arm.

Mohim Hussain, 40, of Ashmore Road, is appearing a Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 30) charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The charges relate to an incident in Ashmore Road, W9 on Tuesday, 28 July where a police officer sustained a knife wound.

“The officer injured has been discharged from hospital and his injuries were non-life-threatening.”