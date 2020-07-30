Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Park man due in court for stabbing a police officer in the arm

PUBLISHED: 09:16 30 July 2020

Queen's Park man charged with stabbing police officer. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Queen's Park man charged with stabbing police officer. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A Queen’s Park man is to appear in court charged with stabbing a police officer in the arm.

You may also want to watch:

Mohim Hussain, 40, of Ashmore Road, is appearing a Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 30) charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The charges relate to an incident in Ashmore Road, W9 on Tuesday, 28 July where a police officer sustained a knife wound.

“The officer injured has been discharged from hospital and his injuries were non-life-threatening.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal after woman raped in Welsh Harp parkland

Crime increased slightly leading into lockdown but figures in Redbridge were lower than the crime rate in other parts of the country. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council leader slams lockdown breaches but blames ‘confusing’ goverment messages

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Man taken to hospital after Harlesden house fire

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

Wembley mother to appear in court charged with murdering her five-month-old son

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Appeal after woman raped in Welsh Harp parkland

Crime increased slightly leading into lockdown but figures in Redbridge were lower than the crime rate in other parts of the country. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council leader slams lockdown breaches but blames ‘confusing’ goverment messages

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Man taken to hospital after Harlesden house fire

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Harlesden. Picture: LFB

Wembley mother to appear in court charged with murdering her five-month-old son

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Film review: Perfect 10

Stills from the film Perfect Ten

Queen’s Park man due in court for stabbing a police officer in the arm

Queen's Park man charged with stabbing police officer. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Harrow Borough welcome Mentally Healthy Football Declaration

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Community protest in support of Dawn Butler MP and condemn ‘unacceptable’ attacks towards her

Protestors gather in Willesden to support Dawn Butler MP.