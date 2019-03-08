Search

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 18:39 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:48 06 November 2019

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A police officer is in hospital after a driver she was attempting to pull over reversed his car into hers in Wembley - and then drove off.

Cops attempted to stop the Alfa Romeo at 4.10pm in Windermere Avenue because they suspected the man was driving while disqualified.

But after stopping, it reversed along the pavement and hit the police car as the officer was getting out, causing leg and neck injuries.

She was treated by medics before being taken to hospital. Scotland Yard said her condition is not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police are trying to track down the Alfa Romeo and the driver.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting CAD 5316/06NOV, or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

