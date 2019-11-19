Search

Decorated policewoman found guilty of possessing child porn sent to her by her Brent sister is cleared of corruption

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 19 November 2019

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A highly decorated Metropolitan police has been found guilty of possessing an indecent child abuse video but cleared of corruption.

Novlett Robyn Williams, commended for her work in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster, showed no emotion as she was convicted of the charge by a majority of 10 to one at the Old Bailey today.

Williams, 54, from south London, denied ever seeing the video, which was sent to her via WhatsApp by her sister, co-defendant Jennifer Hodge, in February 2018.

The officer was one of 17 people sent the 54-second video by Hodge, who in turn had received it from her partner, 61-year-old bus driver Dido Massivi.

During the trial Anesta Weekes QC, for Williams, said the police officer did not report it because she genuinely did not know what it was and never played the video.

Ms Weekes said the other 16 people had only been able to make out the body of the child from the tile image they could see on the WhatsApp screen.

"All 16 other people played it because they didn't appreciate what had been sent to them," she said.

She added: "My client doesn't play it, she doesn't click on it. An expert found she didn't download the video."

You may also want to watch:

But prosecutors said there was no way that Williams could have missed the 54-second clip, and cited a response from the officer to her older sister to "please call" as evidence that she wanted to discuss the content.

Andrea Brown, for Hodge, said her client had never been exposed to hardcore porn, and did not really understand what was or was not allowed to be circulated on social media.

Williams denied possessing an indecent image of a child and corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privilege.

Social worker Hodge, 56, who lives in Brent, was found guilty of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Hodge's long-term boyfriend, bus driver Dido Massivi, was convicted of two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a person having sex with a horse.

Adjourning sentencing until November 26, Judge Richard Marks QC granted the defendants continued bail.

He added: "Obviously I have not even begun to consider what the appropriate sentence might be."

Williams made no reaction as the verdict was given but appeared upset as she left court.

