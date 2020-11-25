Kensal Green stabbing victim named as 62-year-old Michael Morris Owens

Police have named the Kensal Green stabbing victim as Michael Morris Owens.

Emergency services were called at 2pm on November 22 to St Mary’s Cemetery, in Harrow Road, where they found Mr Morris suffering from stab injuries. Despite the efforts of police and paramedics the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said that although formal identification awaits, detectives are satisfied that Mr Owens is the victim.

Cornelius Tully, 50, of High Street, Harlesden, was charged with murder on Monday, (November 23).

He appeared in custody at Harlesden Magistrates’ Court the following day and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (November 26).

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police are asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 or call 101, ref CAD 3685/22 Nov.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111