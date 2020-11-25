Search

Advanced search

Kensal Green stabbing victim named as 62-year-old Michael Morris Owens

PUBLISHED: 18:18 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 25 November 2020

Victim Michael Morris Owens. Picture: Met Police

Victim Michael Morris Owens. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have named the Kensal Green stabbing victim as Michael Morris Owens.

Emergency services were called at 2pm on November 22 to St Mary’s Cemetery, in Harrow Road, where they found Mr Morris suffering from stab injuries. Despite the efforts of police and paramedics the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said that although formal identification awaits, detectives are satisfied that Mr Owens is the victim.

You may also want to watch:

Cornelius Tully, 50, of High Street, Harlesden, was charged with murder on Monday, (November 23).

He appeared in custody at Harlesden Magistrates’ Court the following day and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (November 26).

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police are asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 or call 101, ref CAD 3685/22 Nov.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Manager Brennan is confident Dean Parrett will be a success at Wealdstone

Wealdstone new signing Dean Parrett in action against Sutton United (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Andersson, Cracknell, Holden and Walallawita sign contract extensions with Middlesex whilst Lincoln is released

Joe Cracknell while on batting duty for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

QPR boss Warburton urges Bright Osayi-Samuel to stay focused as speculation builds

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (left) and Birmingham City's George Friend battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London.

Kensal Green stabbing victim named as 62-year-old Michael Morris Owens

Victim Michael Morris Owens. Picture: Met Police

Wembley motorist jailed for six years after drunk driving which killed a 70-year-old woman

Umberto Schramm jailed for death caused by drink and drug driving. Picture: Surrey Police