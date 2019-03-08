Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal to help find missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

PUBLISHED: 08:02 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 18 March 2019

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are looking to track down an Alzheimer’s sufferer who went missing on Saturday morning.

Beverley Worrell, 60, was last seen on the number 18 bus from First Drive, in Stonebridge.

She got on the bus with her neighbour at 11.30am. When her neighbour got off at Wembley High Road, at about midday, Beverley remained on the bus and hasn’t been seen since.

The bus was heading towards Sudbury junction with Harrow Road station.

Beverley is black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, of medium build, with a black/grey afro.

She was wearing a black three quarter length jackey, black shoes, and a white knee-length t-shirt with multi-coloured flower patterns. She was also carrying a black shoulder bag and a Tesco bag for life.

She has limited mobility and usually walks with a stick, which she does not have with her.

As someone with Alzheimer’s, she requires medication which is now overdue.

Anyone who has seen Beverley or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4158 of March 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to help find missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Brent continues crackdown with a dawn raid on an unlicenced house in Wembley

Brent's enforcement officers raided a house of multiple occupation in Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal to help find missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Brent continues crackdown with a dawn raid on an unlicenced house in Wembley

Brent's enforcement officers raided a house of multiple occupation in Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Police appeal to help find missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Southern League: Staines Town 2 Hendon 5

Conor Calcutt celebrates a goal for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Southern League: Hartley Witney 3 Harrow 0

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

We must empower women to ‘fulfil economic potential’ as austerity hinders progress

Times’ letters: Sudbury Town station and council tax money

Sudbury Town station car park could close.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists