Police appeal to help find missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are looking to track down an Alzheimer’s sufferer who went missing on Saturday morning.

Beverley Worrell, 60, was last seen on the number 18 bus from First Drive, in Stonebridge.

She got on the bus with her neighbour at 11.30am. When her neighbour got off at Wembley High Road, at about midday, Beverley remained on the bus and hasn’t been seen since.

The bus was heading towards Sudbury junction with Harrow Road station.

Beverley is black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, of medium build, with a black/grey afro.

She was wearing a black three quarter length jackey, black shoes, and a white knee-length t-shirt with multi-coloured flower patterns. She was also carrying a black shoulder bag and a Tesco bag for life.

She has limited mobility and usually walks with a stick, which she does not have with her.

As someone with Alzheimer’s, she requires medication which is now overdue.

Anyone who has seen Beverley or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4158 of March 16.