Police fundraise to buy mobility scooter for Parkinson’s sufferer whose own was stolen
PUBLISHED: 09:30 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 09 April 2020
Kensal Green Police
Kensal Green Police are fundraising to buy a mobility scooter for an elderly man with Parkinson’s disease whose own was stolen by heartless thieves.
At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, a group of young men repeatedly targeted and stole from a sheltered living facility which houses vulnerable residents.
Police have since arrested two suspects but the mobility scooter remains unretrieved.
This belongs to Tom, 68, who finds it difficult to walk as he suffers from Parkinson’s and arthritis.
He had to take out a loan to buy the scooter - which aids his ability to complete everday taks - before it was stolen.
Now, more than anything, Tom wants his scooter back so PC Laczak and PC O’Shaughnessy have launched the fundraiser to do just that. It has already raised £965.
Kensal Green Police said they would throw a party for residents and Tom’s fellow neighbours if more than £500 was raised... so they better get cracking!
To donate, click here.
