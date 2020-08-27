Search

Advanced search

Four men arrested on suspicion of kidnap after ‘tactical contact’ stop by police in Stonebridge

PUBLISHED: 09:36 27 August 2020

Four arrested after police fired a gun into a car tyre during a 'tactical stop' in Stonebridge. Picture: David Nathan

Four arrested after police fired a gun into a car tyre during a 'tactical stop' in Stonebridge. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

Four men have been arrested on suspicious of kidnap and firearm possession after being stopped in Stonebridge.

Four arrested after police fired a gun into a car tyre during a 'tactical stop' in Stonebridge. Picture: David NathanFour arrested after police fired a gun into a car tyre during a 'tactical stop' in Stonebridge. Picture: David Nathan

Police used “tactical contact” to stop a car in Hilltop Avenue on Tuesday (August 25) at 3.03pm as part of a planned operation.

Officers fired a gun into the tyres of the car, Scotland Yard said.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and kidnap.

Three of the men were treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken into custody.

Four arrested after a 'tactical stop'by police in Stonebridge. Picture: David NathanFour arrested after a 'tactical stop'by police in Stonebridge. Picture: David Nathan

A Met spokesman said: “No reports of any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“The operation is not terror-related.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Nine-metre mural celebrating George Michael soon to be unveiled in Kingsbury

Singer George Michael at a London Lighthouse charity event for people suffering with HIV and AIDS. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Man stabbed and gunshots heard at large house party brawl in Brondesbury

Brondesbury Park. Picture: Google

Cricklewood county lines drug dealer jailed for three years two months following arrest in Dover

Showayne Thompson. Picture: Kent Police

Willesden Green man wins a £160k Lamborghini and £20k cash after a competition punt on his wedding day

Ahmad El-Majidi with his new Lamborghini and Christian William, BOTB presenter

Stonebridge shooting: Islington man arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Nine-metre mural celebrating George Michael soon to be unveiled in Kingsbury

Singer George Michael at a London Lighthouse charity event for people suffering with HIV and AIDS. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

Man stabbed and gunshots heard at large house party brawl in Brondesbury

Brondesbury Park. Picture: Google

Cricklewood county lines drug dealer jailed for three years two months following arrest in Dover

Showayne Thompson. Picture: Kent Police

Willesden Green man wins a £160k Lamborghini and £20k cash after a competition punt on his wedding day

Ahmad El-Majidi with his new Lamborghini and Christian William, BOTB presenter

Stonebridge shooting: Islington man arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘This is just the beginning’ says UK’s first female Muslim referee from Wembley

Jawahir 'JJ' Robel with Otis Roberts from Jason Roberts Foundation and Zaffar Van Kalwala

Four men arrested on suspicion of kidnap after ‘tactical contact’ stop by police in Stonebridge

Four arrested after police fired a gun into a car tyre during a 'tactical stop' in Stonebridge. Picture: David Nathan

Film review Les Miserables (15)

Les Miserables

Katrina from Katrina and The Waves releases ‘very personal’ new album

Katrina from Katrina and the Waves

Harrow Borough delighted crowds are allowed back in for matches

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)