Four men arrested on suspicion of kidnap after ‘tactical contact’ stop by police in Stonebridge

Four arrested after police fired a gun into a car tyre during a 'tactical stop' in Stonebridge. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Four men have been arrested on suspicious of kidnap and firearm possession after being stopped in Stonebridge.

Police used “tactical contact” to stop a car in Hilltop Avenue on Tuesday (August 25) at 3.03pm as part of a planned operation.

Officers fired a gun into the tyres of the car, Scotland Yard said.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and kidnap.

Three of the men were treated by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken into custody.

A Met spokesman said: “No reports of any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“The operation is not terror-related.”

