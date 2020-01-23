Search

Advanced search

Police praise 'partnership work' with council following successful drugs raid in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 11:04 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 23 January 2020

Police officers conducting a drugs raid in St Thomas Road Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Police officers conducting a drugs raid in St Thomas Road Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

Police have praised the partnership work with Brent Council after a successful drugs bust in a property overtaken by squatters in Harlesden.

Officer from the Met police raided a property in St Thomas Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Those inside the property were led out ahead of the property being boarded up.

Details of the raid was revealed on the @MPSHarlesden twitter account, which said: "We are on scene at a premises that had been taken over by squatters on st Thomas Road, NW10.

You may also want to watch:

"We are pleased to say that we have removed everyone from the property and are awaiting boarding up to secure this property,

"Thanks to @Brent_Council for the swift and effective response.

"Quickly resolved this issue before getting any worse. #partnershipworking at its finest!

"Thanks to everyone who brought this issue to our attention #Harlesden."

A council spokesperson said: "The council is continually working hard to make sure Brent is a safe place to live and thrive.

"By jointly working in partnership with the police, on a daily basis, we are able to reduce crime and prevent anti-social behaviour."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Fraud complaints over high-end furniture seller that shut down overnight

The Brent Cross branch of Dogtas Exclusive, as it looked in early 2019. Picture: Google Streetview

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Two ‘cunning’ Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Queensbury thieves Kristian Dolinski and David Glowacki. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Fraud complaints over high-end furniture seller that shut down overnight

The Brent Cross branch of Dogtas Exclusive, as it looked in early 2019. Picture: Google Streetview

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Two ‘cunning’ Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Queensbury thieves Kristian Dolinski and David Glowacki. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

‘Why wouldn’t you be up for it?’ - Warburton braced for ‘tough’ Friday night FA Cup test

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Police praise ‘partnership work’ with council following successful drugs raid in Harlesden

Police officers conducting a drugs raid in St Thomas Road Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Mayhew staff ‘delighted’ to be visited by patron Megan Markle at Kensal Green HQ

Megan Markle visits Mayhew before heading back to Canada. Picture: @SussexRoyal

Middlesex Women’s Dattani in London Spirit squad for The Hundred

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists