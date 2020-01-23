Police praise 'partnership work' with council following successful drugs raid in Harlesden

Police officers conducting a drugs raid in St Thomas Road Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Police have praised the partnership work with Brent Council after a successful drugs bust in a property overtaken by squatters in Harlesden.

Officer from the Met police raided a property in St Thomas Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Those inside the property were led out ahead of the property being boarded up.

Details of the raid was revealed on the @MPSHarlesden twitter account, which said: "We are on scene at a premises that had been taken over by squatters on st Thomas Road, NW10.

"We are pleased to say that we have removed everyone from the property and are awaiting boarding up to secure this property,

"Thanks to @Brent_Council for the swift and effective response.

"Quickly resolved this issue before getting any worse. #partnershipworking at its finest!

"Thanks to everyone who brought this issue to our attention #Harlesden."

A council spokesperson said: "The council is continually working hard to make sure Brent is a safe place to live and thrive.

"By jointly working in partnership with the police, on a daily basis, we are able to reduce crime and prevent anti-social behaviour."