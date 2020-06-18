Search

Cars damaged following police chase in Willesden

PUBLISHED: 09:33 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 18 June 2020

Police in Church End following an alleged car chase. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A car smashed into two other vehicles following a police chase in Willesden.

Police signalled for a car to stop in Ilex Road yesterday (June 17) just after 4.45pm.

But the vehicle sped off and crashed into two other cars before the occupants got out and fled.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4.45pm on Wednesday, 17 June police signalled for a vehicle to stop in Ilex Road, NW10.

“The vehicle was then driven off and collided with two vehicles. The occupants of the vehicle then ran off.”

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

Grandmother’s plea after two-year-old shot in Harlesden

Lillian Serunkuma Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Tributes paid to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman murdered in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

QPR boss Warburton ‘disappointed’ with Chelsea thrashing

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Brent ‘worst affected of all’ in UK for coronavirus deaths

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

