Cars damaged following police chase in Willesden
PUBLISHED: 09:33 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 18 June 2020
A car smashed into two other vehicles following a police chase in Willesden.
Police signalled for a car to stop in Ilex Road yesterday (June 17) just after 4.45pm.
But the vehicle sped off and crashed into two other cars before the occupants got out and fled.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4.45pm on Wednesday, 17 June police signalled for a vehicle to stop in Ilex Road, NW10.
“The vehicle was then driven off and collided with two vehicles. The occupants of the vehicle then ran off.”
There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.
