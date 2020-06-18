Cars damaged following police chase in Willesden

Police in Church End following an alleged car chase. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A car smashed into two other vehicles following a police chase in Willesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in Church End following an alleged car chase. Picture: David Nathan Police in Church End following an alleged car chase. Picture: David Nathan

Police signalled for a car to stop in Ilex Road yesterday (June 17) just after 4.45pm.

But the vehicle sped off and crashed into two other cars before the occupants got out and fled.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4.45pm on Wednesday, 17 June police signalled for a vehicle to stop in Ilex Road, NW10.

Police in Church End following an alleged car chase where driver crashed into other cars then ran off. Picture: David Nathan Police in Church End following an alleged car chase where driver crashed into other cars then ran off. Picture: David Nathan

“The vehicle was then driven off and collided with two vehicles. The occupants of the vehicle then ran off.”

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.