Three arrested following afternoon of violence in Kilburn

Police were called to a brawl in Kilburn where it is believed that a person got stabbed.

Officers were called at 5.45pm on Monday (August 10) to reports of a fight involving a number of people in Kilburn High Road.

A caller to this paper said “a person had been stabbed after a fight outside the Kish Restaurant”.

Scotland Yard said no victim has yet been identified and enquiries continue.

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers attended but those involved had left the scene.

“A short while later a car was stopped in Kilburn High Road; three males were arrested for offences including affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

“No victims have yet been identified.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”