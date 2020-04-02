Search

Renewed appeal to trace suspect after rape near Willesden Green library in 2005

PUBLISHED: 12:37 02 April 2020

E-Fit 2019 for rape in Willesden Green in 2005. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Willeseden in 2005 have released a new E-fit image of a suspect they wish to trace.

The rape occurred near The Library at Willesden Green on Saturday, August 9.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, left Willesden Green Tube station just before 9pm.

As she walked along Grange Road she was approached by a male who touched her shoulder and spoke to her. Frightened by this, the victim ran off towards Chambers Lane.

Once in Chambers Lane the victim stopped running – as she looked behind her she saw that the man was chasing her.

He caught up with the victim, grabbed her and dragged her into the secluded front garden of an unoccupied address and raped her.

It is not known which direction the male ran off in after the attack.

The victim reported the attack at a nearby police station and was given support by specialist officers.

The attacker is described as an Asian male in his early 20s. He is of slim build with short black hair. At the time of the attack he was clean shaven and had gelled hair. He was wearing a casual black shirt and black trousers.

Investigating officer, Det Cons Anthony Stanton of North West Safeguarding team, said: “We are renewing the appeal with a new e-fit of the attacker in the hope he can be identified.

“We believe that he may be called Ambi or Nagma and may have worked at a supermarket in Willesden at the time of the incident.

“After being attacked, the victim’s clothing was stained by red berry juice picked up at the scene. It is likely that the attackers clothing was similarly stained.

“We have the DNA profile of the attacker but this has not identified him. I appeal to anyone who has any further information or who believes they may know the identity of the attacker to contact me”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should call DC Anthony Stanton on 07990 695946, call 101 asking for NW Safeguarding or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

