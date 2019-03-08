Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Queen's Park shooting appeal: Police appeal for witnesses who saw gunshots or speeding Mercedes

PUBLISHED: 16:53 25 October 2019

Third Avenue, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Third Avenue, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Archant

Scotland Yard are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Queen's Park earlier this month.

The police were called to Third Avenue at around 11.30pm on October 7 after reports of gunshots.

Firearms officers were among those to attend the scene - where they found damage caused by bullets to a residential building.

You may also want to watch:

Specialist detectives from the Met's Trident squad are investigating - and want to speak to anyone in the area at the time - particularly anyone who witnessed a "dark-coloured" Mercedes driving around the area.

There have been no arrests and enquiries to establish a motive continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8785 8135 or 101 using reference CAD 8826/7Oct.

Members of the public can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kingsbury stabbing: Two men taken to hospital after double stabbing in Berkeley Road

The scene in Berkeley Road, Kingsbury, after two people were stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Kingsbury stabbing: Two men taken to hospital after double stabbing in Berkeley Road

The scene in Berkeley Road, Kingsbury, after two people were stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Neasden fatal hit and run: ‘Dishonest, dangerous and shocking’ killer driver jailed over North Circular crash

Neasden hit and run driver Fahad Mohammed. Picture: Met Police

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton set to come up against former club Brentford in west London derby

QPR manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Gray wants Hendon to go into FA Trophy tie full of confidence

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Baker admits change in style might be necessary as Harrow Borough take on Sudbury in FA Trophy

Shaun Preddie of Harrow Borough. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brennan targets immediate response against ‘defensive’ Tonbridge

Wealdstone in action against Maidenhead in the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists