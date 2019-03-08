Queen's Park shooting appeal: Police appeal for witnesses who saw gunshots or speeding Mercedes

Third Avenue, Queen's Park. Picture: Google Archant

Scotland Yard are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Queen's Park earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police were called to Third Avenue at around 11.30pm on October 7 after reports of gunshots.

Firearms officers were among those to attend the scene - where they found damage caused by bullets to a residential building.

You may also want to watch:

Specialist detectives from the Met's Trident squad are investigating - and want to speak to anyone in the area at the time - particularly anyone who witnessed a "dark-coloured" Mercedes driving around the area.

There have been no arrests and enquiries to establish a motive continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8785 8135 or 101 using reference CAD 8826/7Oct.

Members of the public can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.