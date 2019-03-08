Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed when he was hit by a car on Saturday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Neasden roundabout in Neasden Lane just before 9.30pm.

On arrival they found a man in the road who was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

You may also want to watch:

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was then taken to hospital. However he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man's identity is not known, and the Met is attempting to find his next-of-kin.

The driver of the car, a blue VW Passat, stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Enquiries are being carried out by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Alperton.

Any witnesses with information can contact police on 0208 246 9820 quoting CAD 7678 of April 27.