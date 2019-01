Police appeal after teenager stabbed in Neasden

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the back in Drury Way. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in the back in Neasden.

Officers attended Drury Way near to North Circ Rd, NW10 just after Midnight this morning to reports of a fight.

A 19 year old male was stabbed in the back during the incident. His injuries have been confirmed non-life threatening.

Did you witness the incident? Please contact us. pic.twitter.com/fAgmx8UmFS — Brent MPS (@MPSBrent) 9 January 2019

“His injuries have been confirmed non-life threatening.”

Tweet @MPSBrent or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.