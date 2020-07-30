Search

Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed outside shop in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 09:52 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 30 July 2020

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Man stabbed in Wembley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

Police are appealing for any witnesses, footage or information after a man was stabbed in Wembley.

Officers were called to a commercial premises in Preston Road at 11.10pm on July 18 to reports of a man armed with a knife.

The suspect had left by the time they arrived but while they were searching the area they were called back to the shop at

11.25pm and found a 50-year-old man suffering stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

The victim is believed to have been attacked outside the shop by a man who then fled the scene.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on July 19 on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery, attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) and threats to kill.

He was charged the following day with attempted robbery, GBH, attempted GBH and possession of an offensive Weapon.

Det Con Daniela Biagini, said: “Even though someone has been charged in connection with this incident I am still keen to hear from anyone who can provide information or footage relating to this incident.

“If you can help please don’t hesitate to contact police immediately.”

ontact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 9725/18Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

