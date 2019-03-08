Peter Moring alive: Cruel con artist tricked us into publishing obituary of former QPR scout - police investigating

Retired football coach Peter Moring is alive, contrary to claims made by a cruel con artist who posed as his son and tricked us into publishing an obituary of the former QPR scout.

Police are understood to be investigating the sick deception and this newspaper will cooperate fully with their investigations.

Mr Moring, 86, told us today it was "sick how people must be" after the fraudster claiming to be his son contacted us alleging he had died weeks ago.

He believes he knows who is behind the lie.

During his career, Mr Moring was responsible for spotting a young Raheem Sterling, then a schoolboy.

But many years earlier he worked on the railways, having joined in 1947 as a cleaner and become a train driver in 1962.

He was conscripted to the British Army from 1952 to 1954, first in the ordanance corp and then the military police.

He took early retirement from British Rail in 1996.

We were also fooled into publishing false information about Mr Moring's life by the man claiming to be his son, including that he had converted to Islam and changed his name to Mumtaz, and that he had been buried at Islington Cemetery following a service at Shepherd's Bush Mosque.

"Peter Moring has risen from the dead," he laughed, adding: "I'm an athiest, I have been since I was six years old, and have donated my body to science."

Mr Moring is the victim of three alleged cases of bank fraud currently being investigated by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

Someone opened a bank account with Lloyds Bank in his name in 2016, then with Halifax bank and more recently with Santander. "They did it over the internet," he said.

As previously reported in the Kilburn Times Mr Moring himself was wrongly accused of fraud by Brent Council over a tenant he didn't have and compensated £50. Earlier this year he claimed he'd been banned from sunbathing outside his own home by Network Homes officers after one person complained.

"Network Homes still won't tell me who it was," he said, "so I've taken the complaint up to the Ombudsman."

Of the claim he had died, he said: "It's strange how sick these people must be. I don't like people lying. A liar's worse than a thief."

Priyanka Shah, his friend and neighbour, told us: "I don't like it. It's very shocking."

Editor's note:

The Kilburn Times takes full responsibility for being fooled by the conman who posed as Peter's son.

This was an honest mistake but it sickens us to know we were taken in by someone's cruel lie - to what end, we have no idea.

We are deeply sorry to Mr Moring and his family and friends, who we understand must have been furious and extremely distressed by what they read.

We will do whatever we can to help bring to justice the man who pulled the wool over our eyes, claiming to be a grieving son in order to abuse our trust.

We will also learn lessons from this deception and review the way we handle obituaries, ensuring we remain sensitive to the needs of bereaved families without allowing ourselves to be taken advantage of.

In my time as a journalist I have never encountered anything like this, and I hope it is the last time it happens.

Ramzy Alwakeel, Editor, Kilburn Times