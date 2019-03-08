Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

PUBLISHED: 14:04 20 May 2019

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Archant

A new crime alert system has been launched in Brent to enable people to get updates.

The Online Watch Link (Owl) set up by Brent Council in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, allows people to sign up to receive email updates about burglaries, rogue traders and other incidents.

The alert system also gives tips for staying safe and can also be used to help locate missing people.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent's community safety chief, said: "It's important that we provide local people with information about crime in their area so they can make more informed choices about home security, among other things. I hope everybody takes advantage of this new alert system to better protect themselves and to help the authorities in creating a safer Brent."

Neighbourhood superintendent, Louis Smith, said: "I am delighted to have the Online Watch Link in Brent and thank the council for funding it.

"OWL in Brent will make communication between police and business, community and other groups more tailored and more effective. I encourage everyone in Brent to sign up."

Visit owl.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Wembley tower block fire: Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of balcony blaze

A discarded cigarette is believed to have started a Wembley balcony blaze. Picture: @LFB

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Wembley tower block fire: Discarded cigarette believed to be cause of balcony blaze

A discarded cigarette is believed to have started a Wembley balcony blaze. Picture: @LFB

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wilson happy with Shepherds Bush’s display in defeat at Richmond

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Former Boro boss Anderson retires from football after lifting FA Vase at Wembley

Former Harrow Borough boss Dave Anderson lifted the FA Vase with Chertsey Town on Sunday (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Kensal Green tots taught how to clean their teeth as part of wider initiative to combat tooth decay

Pupils a tKatharine Bruce Community Nursery in Kensal Green nursery learn how to clean their teeth

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists