Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council Archant

A new crime alert system has been launched in Brent to enable people to get updates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Online Watch Link (Owl) set up by Brent Council in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, allows people to sign up to receive email updates about burglaries, rogue traders and other incidents.

The alert system also gives tips for staying safe and can also be used to help locate missing people.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent's community safety chief, said: "It's important that we provide local people with information about crime in their area so they can make more informed choices about home security, among other things. I hope everybody takes advantage of this new alert system to better protect themselves and to help the authorities in creating a safer Brent."

Neighbourhood superintendent, Louis Smith, said: "I am delighted to have the Online Watch Link in Brent and thank the council for funding it.

"OWL in Brent will make communication between police and business, community and other groups more tailored and more effective. I encourage everyone in Brent to sign up."

Visit owl.co.uk

