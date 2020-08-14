Search

Opportunity to quiz Brent’s borough commander Roy Smith about crime in the borough

PUBLISHED: 17:02 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 14 August 2020

Scotland Yard's Borough Commander for Brent will take people's questions. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Members of the public are invited to quiz Brent’s borough commander on any policing or crime queries they have.

Brent Safer Neighbourhood Board is organising an online call with BC Roy Smith on Wednesday (August 19) from 5pm to 6pm.

People are invited in to send their questions in before hand incase issues overlap and to make best use of the time.

Gill Close, member of the board, said: “This is a carte blanche for people to ask whatever they want.

“Recently we have sadly had five murders as well as violent attacks. We all want our community to be safer. We often voice our concerns about crime, violence, drugs and antisocial behaviour or how the police work.

“Now everyone can ask the Brent police commander Roy Smith directly about policing and crime.”

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting or phone 020 8142 4393 and use ID: 629 035 521#

Send questions by 12 noon Monday August 17 to NWMailbox.BCUCommander@met.police.uk to be sure they are included.

