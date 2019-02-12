Oliver Tetlow’s mother battles breast cancer as she marks third anniversary of her son’s murder in Harlesden

The funeral of Oliver Tetlow takes place today Archant

The grieving mother of an innocent young man gunned down in Harlesden has been struck down with cancer as she marks the third anniversary of her son’s death.

Pamela Humphrey in her former hostel room. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg Pamela Humphrey in her former hostel room. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Oliver Tetlow was shot dead with a machine gun in Church Road in a case of mistaken identity on March 9, 2016.

Four people charged with the 27-year-old’s murder were acquitted in January 2017 because of insufficient evidence.

The 27-year-old’s mother Pamela Humphries is urging his killers to “have a heart” and come forward as she battles breast cancer.

She hoped to hold a march this Saturday supported by family and friends, but is too weak following an operation to remove the tumours on February 25.

She said: “The cancer has stopped me doing what I want to do. I want to do the march but I will have to stay at home with my family.

“If the killers have got any heart, now is a good time to admit what they have done. They know what they have done.

“All the pressure they have put me through has led to what I’m going through now.

“My daughter and I were stuck in a room in a hostel for our safety, all because of them.

“It was like a prison. I was treated like a criminal – it was awful and I will never forget it.”

As reported in the Kilburn Times in October, Ms Humphries and her 14-year-old daughter were placed in the Euro Wembley Hotel in Elm Road where they had to sign in every morning or lose their tenancy.

She has since been rehoused into a one-bedroom flat but has had to deal with the devastating disease.

“The flat’s nice but it’s a shame it’s not a two-bedroom,” said Ms Humphries. “My daughter has the bedroom and I am in the living room.

“I am going back and forth to the hospital. The cancer was in my lymph nodes. I will find out if the operation has been successful this week.

“It’s hanging over my head like a death sentence.

“My daughter is crying and very upset. It’s very hard for her. She says she just wants to help me. I’m trying to carry on too but it’s hard.”

Anyone with information about Oliver’s murder can call police on 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.