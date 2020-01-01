Policewoman sacked after not telling force her Dollis Hill sister sent her child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A decorated Metropolitan police officer has been dismissed without notice after being found guilty of possessing an indecent image of a child sent to her by her sister.

Jennifer Hodges and Dido Massivi from Dollis Hill. Picture: Met Police Jennifer Hodges and Dido Massivi from Dollis Hill. Picture: Met Police

Novlett Robyn Williams, a superintendent based at London’s Central West Command Unit, attended a special case hearing on March 13 to answer an allegation that she had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The 54-year-old failed to inform detectives about the explicit video, involving a young girl, sent to her by her sister, Jennifer Hodge, via WhatsApp in February last year.

Williams was one of 17 people sent the 54-second video by Hodge, who in turn had received it from her partner Dido Massivi, both of Deacon Road, Dollis Hill.

All three appeared at the Old Bailey last year.

The court heard Supt Williams did not report the matter to police as she was obliged to. Officers had already been alerted by another woman who had received the video and attended a police station on Sunday, February 4 2018.

Supt Williams was sentenced on November 26 of possessing a Category A moving image file of a young child. She received a community order to complete 200 hours’ unpaid work and is subject to the sex offenders’ notification requirement for five years.

An independent investigation was carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the MPS agreed with the IOPC that Supt Williams should face a special case hearing following her conviction.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, professionalism, sitting with a legal advisor, conducted the hearing and found that Supt Williams’ conviction was “discreditable conduct and amounted to gross misconduct”.

An MPS spokesperson added: “The MPS is aware Supt Williams has lodged an application for leave to appeal her conviction with the Court of Appeal.

However, the regulations under which this special case hearing was held require such hearings take place without delay. Supt Williams’ application was not a basis for delaying the hearing.

Supt Williams has the right to appeal, regardless of criminal matters, the outcome of the special case hearing to a police appeals tribunal.