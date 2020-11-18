Search

Northwick Park stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murdering Jamalie Deacon Matthew

PUBLISHED: 11:23 18 November 2020

Stabbing victim Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew. Picture: Met Police

Stabbing victim Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew. Picture: Met Police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a teenager in Northwick Park.

Jamalie Deacon Matthew was stabbed close to the underpass leading to Northwick Park Underground Station on November 12.

Emergency services were called at 3.50pm and found the 17-year-old with stab injuries.

Despite their best efforts, Jamalie was pronounced dead at 4.31pm

A 16-year-old boy is appearing in custody at Willesden Youth Court today (November 18) charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jamalie’s distraught family previously said: “The whole family is deeply saddened and utterly devastated about the passing of Jamalie.

“We all knew of his ambition to study Law, and coming to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded still feels so surreal.”

