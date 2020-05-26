Neasden Temple thanks police following alleged attempted arson
PUBLISHED: 18:33 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 26 May 2020
A Southall man arrested on suspicion of attempted arson at a Neasden Temple was later sectioned.
Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood officers arrested a 39-year-old man on May 19 after an incident on May 10.
However, he was then sectioned under the Mental Health Act and is receiving care from mental health professionals.
The Neasden Temple thanked the Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood officers for their investigations.
A man was seen pouring liquid from a jerry can onto the pavement by the temple, but fled the scene after being disturbed by members of the public.
