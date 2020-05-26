Neasden Temple thanks police following alleged attempted arson

Neasden Temple. Picture: Kamlesh Patel Archant

A Southall man arrested on suspicion of attempted arson at a Neasden Temple was later sectioned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood officers arrested a 39-year-old man on May 19 after an incident on May 10.

You may also want to watch:

However, he was then sectioned under the Mental Health Act and is receiving care from mental health professionals.

The Neasden Temple thanked the Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood officers for their investigations.

A man was seen pouring liquid from a jerry can onto the pavement by the temple, but fled the scene after being disturbed by members of the public.